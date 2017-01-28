‘Oplan Pokemon’ nets 78 suspects

About 78 criminal suspects were rounded up by Cebu City police as part of its so-called Oplan Pokemon, One Time Big Time in various parts of the city yesterday.

Of that number, about 55 of them were drug suspects while 16 were accused of illegal gambling and five were tied to illegal possession of firearms. One was charged with rape, said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief.

Doria said their operation resulted in the confiscation of 63.42 grams of shabu worth P694,236, two video karera machines and assorted firearms.

Among those arrested were Rhea Carnecil, said to be a level two pusher with alleged ties to major drug dealer Melchor Oracol of Barangay Pasil who was arrested last November.

Carnecil was arrested in a drug bust at Sitio Mayahay 1 in Pasil at past 3 a.m. last Friday.

She yielded 10 sachets of shabu worth P389,400.

Carnecil’s common law husband is also allegedly part of a drug ring headed by Ocarol./USJ-R Intern Vanisa P. Soriano