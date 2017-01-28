Search for article

Tricycle driver linked to aide’s slay

SHARES:

By:

@mendozanorms

10:20 PM January 28th, 2017

Recommended
By: Norman V. Mendoza, January 28th, 2017 10:20 PM
(left to right) Argie Lacion, 32, Alixis Degolacion, 50, and Joelly Degolacion, 27, of Sunrise Village Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City were arrested for possession of shabu and as conspirator of Clifford Degolacion, 31, who was gunned down during a buy bust operation.(CDN PHOTO/NORMAN MENDOZA)

(left to right) Argie Lacion, 32, Alixis Degolacion, 50, and Joelly Degolacion, 27, of Sunrise Village Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City were arrested for possession of shabu and as conspirator of Clifford Degolacion, 31, who was gunned down during a buy bust operation.(CDN PHOTO/NORMAN MENDOZA)

LAPU-LAPU City police said they are searching for the whereabouts of a tricycle driver who argued with a traffic enforcer prior to his murder at Sitio Tamiya, Barangay Basak last Friday evening.

SPO2 Allan Pantaleon of the city police’s homicide section said Jinky Bensi, wife of slain traffic enforcer Raquel Bensi, told them that her husband argued with a tricycle driver whom he apprehended at Maximo Patalinjug Avenue in Barangay Basak.

Bensi’s family and coworkers in the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) believed that the murder was related to his apprehension of errant tricycle drivers, many of whom were unregistered.

CTMS acting chief Mario Napoli said there was an earlier attempt to kill Bensi by motorcycle-riding assailants, but their guns malfunctioned.

A month after the incident, CTMS chief Frank Brazil was shot twice also by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Acting Mayor Marcial Ycong assured the public that they “are in control of the situation.”

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, also refuted reports that there was a pullout of traffic enforcers in Barangay Basak due to the incident.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.