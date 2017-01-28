Tricycle driver linked to aide’s slay

LAPU-LAPU City police said they are searching for the whereabouts of a tricycle driver who argued with a traffic enforcer prior to his murder at Sitio Tamiya, Barangay Basak last Friday evening.

SPO2 Allan Pantaleon of the city police’s homicide section said Jinky Bensi, wife of slain traffic enforcer Raquel Bensi, told them that her husband argued with a tricycle driver whom he apprehended at Maximo Patalinjug Avenue in Barangay Basak.

Bensi’s family and coworkers in the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) believed that the murder was related to his apprehension of errant tricycle drivers, many of whom were unregistered.

CTMS acting chief Mario Napoli said there was an earlier attempt to kill Bensi by motorcycle-riding assailants, but their guns malfunctioned.

A month after the incident, CTMS chief Frank Brazil was shot twice also by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Acting Mayor Marcial Ycong assured the public that they “are in control of the situation.”

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, also refuted reports that there was a pullout of traffic enforcers in Barangay Basak due to the incident.