Padawan leads Masters cast

The 48-man Masters cast in the 18th Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) Sinulog Open National Tournament is now complete after the qualifying round ended yesterday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex, Cebu City.

Leading the top 48 qualifiers is BTA-PRIMA’s rising junior bowler Aui Padawan who downwd 1,336 pin falls in qualifying including 510 in the team event, 411 in doubles and 415 in singles.

Manila Tenpin Bowling Association (MTBA)-Gruppo’s Benshir Layoso trailed Padawan with 1,307 pin falls followed by Padawan’s teammate and former Philippine National Youth Team member Xyrra Cabusas who toppled 1,293 pins.

Another BTA-PRIMA bowler, GJ Buyco, a member of the Philippine National Youth Team finished fourth with 1,108 pinfalls followed by Tenpin Bowling Affiliation of Makati’s (TBAM) Lorenz Tugade who scored 1,050 pinfalls and his teammate Rachelle Leon with 1,037 pinfalls good for fifth and sixth, respectively.

Completing the top 10 Masters qualifiers are Ren Cremen of TBAM (988), his teammate Sire Eduard Gella (860), Magallanes Bowling Association (MBA)-Sarimanok’s JP Macatula (722) and his teammate Rica Macatula (644).

The Masters final will be held today with the winner taking home P60,000.

Meanwhile, CETBA’s Micmic Miranda, Sal and Luke Bolongan dominated the team event with 1,465 pinfalls while BTA’s Arthur Tapaya, Bede Llano and Clifford Tan settled for second place with 1,356 pinfalls. BTA bowlers Wilbert Yu, Clyde Tan and Luther Tapaya rounded off the top three teams with 1,321 pins.

Luke Bolongan, on the other hand, won the singles event with 486 pinfalls while Ed Aniñon (481) and Heber Alqueza (468) finished second and third, respectively.

CETBA’s Makoto Osada and Dante Calipay topped the doubles competition with with 907 pinfalls beating BTA’s Bel Suelto Jr. and Tan who scored 900 pinfalls. Another BTA pair of Juan Arceo and Renato Reyes completed the top three in doubles with 872 pinfalls.