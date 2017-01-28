DH25 Inter-BPO hoopfest on

THE first-ever DH25 Inter-BPO Basketball Tournament finally got going yesterday at the Capitol Parish Gym in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Spearheaded by Dondon Hontiveros, known as the Cebuano Hotshot in the PBA, the tournament attracted five from the business process outsourcing industry. Set to contend for the crown are Accenture, Tech Mahindra, SSI, Optum and Sykes.

Accenture and Tech Mahindra were set to play yesterday followed by the main game duel between Optum and Tech Mahindra. Four teams will advance to the semifinal round with the number one seed going up against the number four, and the number three taking on the fourth-ranked squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top two seeds will be armed with twice-to-beat incentives. Semifinal winners will collide in the title round which will be played in a best-of-three affair. The battle for third place will be a knockout affair.