CEC Basketball League gets underway

THE inaugural season of the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Basketball League opens today at the CEC Gym.

Ten teams will vie for the championship in the tournament that will follow a “barangayan” format. Under the format, all players will be given a chance to play.

Competing teams include Batch 1998/1997-Dewfoam, Batch 1991/2004/1986-Bonchon, Batch 1994/2007/2008-Family Appliance, Batch 1995/1996, Batch 1998/2000/2014-Mang Ondo, Batch 1999/2003/1987-Dimsum Frito, Batch 2001-OCK Trading, Batch 2005-Prosil&Rber, Batch 2006 and Batch 2009/11/12/13/92/93-Northern Star Trading.

Two games will be played today. The protagonists will be determined via drawing of lots after the opening ceremonies.

Paul Martin Gabatan of Batch 2001 will lead the opening prayers, while Dimsum Frito’s Mark Bukiron will spearhead the oath of sportsmanship.

The elimination round will follow a double round-robin format. Top eight teams after the first round will advance to the quarterfinal round where the top four will enjoy twice-to-beat edges over their lower-ranked foes.

Quarterfinal winners will advance to the round-robin semifinal phase.

The top two teams after the semis will fight for the crown in a sudden-death affair. The other two squads will play for third place.