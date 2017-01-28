SHS-AdC A, DBTC-1, Guiseppe FC rule age divisions in ‘17 Sinulog football fest

POWERHOUSE teams Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Team A, Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) Team One and Giuseppe FC qualified their lofty billings by dominating their respective divisions in the ongoing 7th Sinulog Football Festival at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) field.

SHS-AdC Team A ruled the under-15 boys division by defeating fierce rival University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) in a thrilling final match, 4-3, late night Friday. SHS-AdC Team A is the Group C topnotcher and capped their campaign with a 4-0 win-loss record. USC-BED, the Group D leader has two wins and a single defeat.

DBTC Team One, on the other hand, blanked PAREF Springdale FC, 2-0, to clinch the title in the under-9 mixed division yesterday. Both DBTC Team One and PAREF Springdale FC finished the group stage unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe FC beat Canduman FC, 1-0, to rule the under-7 mixed division after closing the group stage with three wins and no defeat. Canduman FC meanwhile, topped its group with two wins and one loss.

Games in the rest of the 15 divisions are still being competed as of press time. Around 190 teams from various schools, football clubs and teams are competing in the tournament organized by the Cebu Football Association (FCA).