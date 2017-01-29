Church to discuss plight of victims, perpetrators of human trafficking

WITH a number of cyberpornography and human trafficking cases in the country, an official of the Archdiocese of Cebu has proposed to create a Church-based group that will look into the plight of the victims and the alleged perpetrators.

“We just can’t ignore the issue. In the Archdiocese of Cebu, this will have to be discussed in the next meetings,” said Msgr. Joseph Tan.

Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, heaved a deep sigh when he learned about the sexual abuse and torture of kids allegedly by an Australian pedophile and his Filipina girlfriend. The girlfriend, Liezyl Margallo, was arrested in Malapascua Island, Daanbantayan, in north Cebu last Wednesday.

He urged the faithful to pray for the victims and their respective families.

“We pray that the Lord will grant them healing. They are too young to understand what happened to them. May the Lord make up for all their painful experiences. I hope these incidents will not do them further damage,” Tan told Cebu Daily News.

He said the devil will always find ways to destroy human beings who are considered as God’s masterpieces.

“We will have to do battle against all kinds of evil. Christ’s coming into the world has given us a way out. Though the battle remains, we can address moral problems by God’s grace,” he said.

Tan advised the people to establish a deeper relationship with the Lord so as not to be swayed by temptations.

“The world has become more secular. Never relax your faith because when your faith weakens, moral issues will arise,” he said.