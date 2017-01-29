PSI to begin talent identification, coaching education

THE PHILIPPINE Sports Institute (PSI) aims to strengthen the grassroots program around the country as they begin the grassroots talent identification and the coaching education programs this year.

In an exclusive talk with Cebu Daily News, PSI Assistant executive director and professor Henry Codero Daut said they will be going around the country to observe and learn what is being done in the different regions with regards to the sports development programs. They are also looking to come up with a tournament that will evaluate the athletes’ performance.

“PSI will be doing a grassroots program where we will be developing talents and after that, we will come up with regular competitions to evaluate their performance,” Daut said.

Step ahead

To help ensure that the coaches will have top-notch training, the PSI will also be providing the technical expertise for sports science and coaching education that will be available all throughout the year. They are pushing for coaching education to be standardized.

“This is the first visit of PSI as an institute here in Cebu. There will be regular visits because we will be monitoring and evaluating the performance of each region. We will be doing a coaching education from all regions so that all coaches can avail,” Daut said.

Daut was also in awe with the sports development program of Cebu, saying that it is a step ahead compared to the other places which he had visited around the country.

“I think Cebu is more advanced in terms of preparing athletes. That’s why I’m very happy because Cebu City can become a best practice model for other cities and regions to follow,” Daut added.

Present during yesterday’s grassroots training were the Cesafi girls volleyball fourth placers University of San Carlos Baby Warriors, who shared their expertise with the out-of-school youth athletes at the Cebu City Sports Institute.