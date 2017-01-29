‘Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa’ REMAKE STARTS AIRING TODAY

THE TV REMAKE of the classic film “Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa” will start airing in the Kapuso afternoon slot today, featuring rumored couple Julie Anne San Jose and Benjamin Alves.

Julie Anne will reprise the role of Santina, while Benjamin will play Efraim, originally portrayed by Lorna Tolentino and Gabby Concepcion in the 1987 film and comic novel.

During their press conference in Cebu, the two revealed that viewers can witness the iconic scenes of “Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa,” especially the intense confrontation scenes between Santina and Angeli (played by LJ Reyes).

“Those who watched the original soap, they can expect to see the iconic scenes and crisp lines taken out from the clash of characters,” said Benjamin.

At the same time, the Kapuso remake of the iconic film also promises deviation from the original “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa.”

“Kasama namin ‘yung komiks and original screenplay writer, so may approval yung mga naiba na aspect sa remake. Like yung role ni Eddie Garcia sa original film, ngayon it will be female and will be played by Jean Garcia,” said Benjamin.

The role of Kiko, which will be played by Martin del Rosario is also a new addition to the Kapuso remake. Kiko’s love interest will be Santina, and he will compete with the character of Efraim for Santina’s affection.

Benjamin shared that the afternoon TV series will also feature Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scenes by his character Efraim.

“It’s going to be my first time na gumawa ng action. Buong araw po kaming nagsusuntukan for the stunts, at may octagon ring for the MMA scenes talaga. I think it’s going to be the first time for MMA to be seen in a local series,” Benjamin added.

Although they have yet to admit their real relationship status, both Benjamin and Julie Anne said they are okay with plugs coming out that touch on their rumored romance.

“I’m very comfortable with Ben, ever since naman talaga. Actually, we became close

before the taping started,” revealed Julie Anne.

Benjamin continued, “After her concert, we were getting to know each other and enjoying our time together, tapos nasabi ‘yung show sa amin. Hindi ko alam kung alam nila that we were talking. It’s just happened na magkakasama kami dito.”

Julie Anne, for her part, said her own personality has similarities with Santina.

“She’s very strong, ma-prinsipyo po siyang tao at gustong mag improve at pag may gusto siya, gagawin niya lahat, paghihirapan niya yun. She’s also very caring and loving,” said Julie Anne.

Just like Santina, she had to go through several struggles when she was still starting in showbiz since her father was not okay with her working and studying at the same time.

“Hindi talaga madali kasi nag-aaral ako nun, at si Papa ayaw din talaga niya until naging okey at eventually naka-graduate na ako.

Ganun lang naman dapat eh, kung gusto mo yung ginagawa mo, may paraan naman talaga. Paghirapan mo, hindi naman lahat ng bagay, nakukuha mo basta-basta. You have to have that determination and hardwork,”said Julie Anne.

Meanwhile, Benjamin is also in some ways alike to his character Efraim.

“Pareho po kasi kaming parang napagkakamalan na masungit, pero sa exterior lang po talaga yun. Kalog at cowboy po ako. Like Efraim though he has this tough, composed image, malambot siya sa loob, mahal niya ang Nanay niya,” he said.

In the TV series, Efraim also has humble beginnings, a successful restaurateur who started selling lomi on the streets when he was young.

Martin del Rosario, Ara Mina, Victor Neri, Allan Paule, Geleen Eugenio, Janna Dominguez, Lharby Policarpio, Candy Pangilinan and Denise Barbacena will also be featured in the Kapuso afternoon series.