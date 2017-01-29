Cebuano triathletes shine in Zambales

CEBU’S fast-rising junior triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Manayon topped their respective divisions in the 2017 National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) yesterday in Subic Bay, Zambales.

The 16-year-old Remolino was the first to finish the boys’ sprint race, winning the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5K run event over formidable opponents in Julius Constantino and Tonito Alejo, who finished second and third, respectively.

The 14-year-old Manayon, meanwhile, stamped her own class in the girls’ super sprint, stunning the favored Loren Plaza and Nicole Ejansantos in the 600m swim, 16k bike and 2.5k run event.

Plaza settled for second place, while Ejansantos ranked third.

Other Cebuano triathletes who shone bright in the first leg of the NAGT Series were Rider Omega Pro Tri Team’s Cianyl Jamae Gonzales and Paul Jumamil.

Gonzalez finished third in the women’s standard distance race, which featured a 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run. Maria Claire Adorna won the race and Leyann Ramo wound up second.

Paul Jumamil, a Boholano triathlete based in Cebu, claimed sixth place in the men’s standard race which was won by Leerams Chicano.

Chicano was trailed by 2015 Southeast Asian (Sea) Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas and Jared Macalalad.

The winners’ official time were not immediately available.