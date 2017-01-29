Search for article

Sagaad-Puentevella pair dominates in ‘Bad Smashers’ tilt

SHARES:

10:18 PM January 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, January 29th, 2017 10:18 PM

CEBUANO smasher Fritz Michael Sagaad and partner Mark Puentevella defeated Steve Bergantin and Aljun Pinote, 21-15, 24-22, to rule the men’s CD level of the 2nd The Bad Smashers Club Badminton Tournament last Saturday night at the Mactan Poona Zone in Lapu-Lapu City.

The match was delayed for about 40 minutes due to power outage but the Sagaad-Puentevella pair didn’t slow down to snatch the crown and the P5,000 top purse.

Meanwhile, Christian Tumulak and Gil Odevias emerged as champions in the men’s level E doubles after finishing the round-robin finals with a 2-0 card.

Tumulak and Odevias took home P4,000, while Archangelo and Arman Ouano got P2,000 as runners-up.

In the mixed E doubles action, Emmanuel Neric and Jo-Ann Francisco defeated the pair of Gerard Cosicol and Dianne Angeles, 21-15, 18-21, 21-13, to pocket the title and the P4,000 top purse.

The pair of Paul James Ouano and Dante Francisco, on the other hand, sealed their own title in men’s F doubles. Jimmy Capin and Jape Catana landed in second place.

Also, Lord B.J. Selgas and Raymund Lee Jaca dominated the men’s level G doubles while Christian Rigodon and Elrino Villarba finished second.

The tandem of Junnel Garcia and Gemma Ozaeta, meanwhile, shook off a first set loss to beat the pair of lawyer Dax and Mimi

Dacalos, 12-21, 22-20, 21-19, mixed G doubles final.
Organizers are planning to hold another tournament in March.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
January 28th, 2017
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
January 26th, 2017
VIP in prison
VIP in prison
January 28th, 2017
P127M SHABU SEIZED
P127M SHABU SEIZED
January 29th, 2017