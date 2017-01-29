Sagaad-Puentevella pair dominates in ‘Bad Smashers’ tilt

CEBUANO smasher Fritz Michael Sagaad and partner Mark Puentevella defeated Steve Bergantin and Aljun Pinote, 21-15, 24-22, to rule the men’s CD level of the 2nd The Bad Smashers Club Badminton Tournament last Saturday night at the Mactan Poona Zone in Lapu-Lapu City.

The match was delayed for about 40 minutes due to power outage but the Sagaad-Puentevella pair didn’t slow down to snatch the crown and the P5,000 top purse.

Meanwhile, Christian Tumulak and Gil Odevias emerged as champions in the men’s level E doubles after finishing the round-robin finals with a 2-0 card.

Tumulak and Odevias took home P4,000, while Archangelo and Arman Ouano got P2,000 as runners-up.

In the mixed E doubles action, Emmanuel Neric and Jo-Ann Francisco defeated the pair of Gerard Cosicol and Dianne Angeles, 21-15, 18-21, 21-13, to pocket the title and the P4,000 top purse.

The pair of Paul James Ouano and Dante Francisco, on the other hand, sealed their own title in men’s F doubles. Jimmy Capin and Jape Catana landed in second place.

Also, Lord B.J. Selgas and Raymund Lee Jaca dominated the men’s level G doubles while Christian Rigodon and Elrino Villarba finished second.

The tandem of Junnel Garcia and Gemma Ozaeta, meanwhile, shook off a first set loss to beat the pair of lawyer Dax and Mimi

Dacalos, 12-21, 22-20, 21-19, mixed G doubles final.

Organizers are planning to hold another tournament in March.