Warshocks, ANS bag titles in Sinulog Football Festival

WARSHOCKS FC and Abellana National School (ANS) pulled off huge upsets in the finals of the 7th Sinulog Football Festival yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Warshocks FC defeated the heavily favored and erstwhile unbeaten Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 2-1, via shootout to dominate the girls’ under-15 division while ANS beat Saint Joseph’s Mactan FC, 1-0, to rule the boys’ 18 division.

Making the title win impressive for ANS was the fact that it managed to beat powerhouse teams University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) and Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) in the earlier rounds to make it to the top.

ANS defeated USC-BED, 1-0, in the quarterfinals then added another upset by beating DBTC,1-0, in the semifinals.

SHS-AdC, meanwhile, looked ready to top the girls’ U-15 division when it dominated its group with a 4-0 (win-loss) card.

Warshocks FC, on the other hand, had three wins and two losses in its group.

Other winners in the tournament held in line with the month-long celebration of the Sinulog Festival were Lear FC (men’s BPO), Accenture (women’s BPO) and DBTC-D ( under-11 mixed).

Games in the men’s open, ladies open and the girls’ under-18 division were still being played as of press time.