Search for article

Warshocks, ANS bag titles in Sinulog Football Festival

SHARES:

10:22 PM January 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, January 29th, 2017 10:22 PM
SINULOG CUP 2017/JAN. 29, 2017 LEAR football club (red) vs. Accenture in the BPO devision of the 2017 Sinulog Cup at the Cebu City Sports Complex. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

SINULOG CUP 2017/JAN. 29, 2017 LEAR football club (red) vs. Accenture in the BPO devision of the 2017 Sinulog Cup at the Cebu City Sports Complex. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

WARSHOCKS FC and Abellana National School (ANS) pulled off huge upsets in the finals of the 7th Sinulog Football Festival yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Warshocks FC defeated the heavily favored and erstwhile unbeaten Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 2-1, via shootout to dominate the girls’ under-15 division while ANS beat Saint Joseph’s Mactan FC, 1-0, to rule the boys’ 18 division.

Making the title win impressive for ANS was the fact that it managed to beat powerhouse teams University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) and Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) in the earlier rounds to make it to the top.

ANS defeated USC-BED, 1-0, in the quarterfinals then added another upset by beating DBTC,1-0, in the semifinals.

SHS-AdC, meanwhile, looked ready to top the girls’ U-15 division when it dominated its group with a 4-0 (win-loss) card.

Warshocks FC, on the other hand, had three wins and two losses in its group.

Other winners in the tournament held in line with the month-long celebration of the Sinulog Festival were Lear FC (men’s BPO), Accenture (women’s BPO) and DBTC-D ( under-11 mixed).

Games in the men’s open, ladies open and the girls’ under-18 division were still being played as of press time.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
January 28th, 2017
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
January 26th, 2017
VIP in prison
VIP in prison
January 28th, 2017
P127M SHABU SEIZED
P127M SHABU SEIZED
January 29th, 2017