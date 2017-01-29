Three drug suspects nabbed in Talisay

THREE suspected drug pushers were arrested during the “One Time, Big Time” anti-drug operation conducted in two barangays of Talisay City last Saturday morning.

Police identified the suspects as Demon Panimlim, Shelbert Paculao and Emelyn Cabalan, all residents of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Seized from their possession were packs believed to contain shabu weighing seven grams and worth P17,000,

PO3 Jonel Ater of the Talisay City police said the operation was a joint effort with the Cebu Provincial Police Office and the military.