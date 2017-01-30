Search for article

Choosing Johndorf Communities was ‘the right move’ — residents

10:47 AM January 30th, 2017

By: PR, January 30th, 2017 10:47 AM
Resident Nathalie Pormento

RESIDENTS in subdivisions at Johndorf Communities in Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City have affirmed that they have made “the right move” in choosing a home for their families.

They appreciated living in a vibrant gated township where they relatively know their neighbors and that they would not worry about their children going out of their homes to play.

“I’m happy that (my kids) can run and play outside (the house, yet) inside a safe community that I don’t have to worry where they are,” quipped Yvonne Casuco, a homeowner at Astana, a subdivision of 413 townhouses.

Before moving to Astana, Casuco would recall that her children would just stay inside their apartment and watch TV all day, feeling like they have had been locked up.

A single mom, Jennelyn Paglinawan also wanted a peaceful neighborhood, safe for her daughter as she grows up.

“My friend referred me to Johndorf. As I saw the unit and the development, I decided to get it right away,” she said, as she noted that processing was relatively fast.

Vaniza Catada and her family got excited in moving in that they rented a different unit while theirs was still being built.

“We wanted to know how it was like to live in our home. Soon enough, we thought we were right in choosing Johndorf,” she said.

The township is managed by a property administrator tasked to address and respond to the needs of homeowners, while implementing rules without fear or favor yet with tact and patience.

“As property administrator, making sure everyone’s happy is very fulfilling,” quipped Junrey Gentapa, adding “we make sure we are always there for them.”

He also oversees the township’s security led by SG Rino who is relentless in monitoring every nook and corner in Johndorf Communities.

“I wouldn’t mind if I needed to endure the tropical heat when roving for as long as everyone is safe and at peace,” Rino shared.

One may contact an accredited broker or visit the Johndorf office at the 14th floor of Ayala Life – FGU Center across Ayala Center Cebu for inquiries, or find needed information on Facebook or at http://www.johndorfventures.com.ph. /PR

