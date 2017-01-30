Shaka offers Hawaiian experience to Cebuanos

EXPERIENCE Hawaii at Shaka Hawaiian Restaurant, a refreshing haven in the midst of high-rise structures in Cebu I.T. Park.

Officially opened last September 28, Shaka Hawaiian Restaurant is a Hawaiian-inspired restaurant that embodies the American tropical state with its own Cebuano touch. Shaka is a common Hawaiian greeting that is also used in the surf culture. It is also known as “hang loose” and signifies a friendly intent.

Shaka offers a variety of Hawaiian-infused dishes. Aside from that, it also takes pride in Hawaiian favorites such as Poke, Spam Musubi, Kahuku Garlic Shrimp, among many others.

Instantly get a feel of Hawaii when you walk into Shaka with its custom-designed surfboard tables, tiki statues, totems, and a general feel of the tropics with its bamboo and wooden materials.

Since both Hawaii and the Philippines are tropical, you can spot similar dishes in their respective cuisines. ” There are very close similarities to Hawaii and the Philippines,” Charlie Pages, the vice-president of Pages Holdings, Inc.’s restaurant division, said.

Shaka Hawaiian Restaurant is the latest concept from the Pages Group of Companies. The restaurant is open daily from 12NN to 2AM. For inquiries, contact (032) 514-2667.