A Japanese national was found dead inside his room at Citylights Gardens Tower 2 in Barangy Busay, Cebu City.

Yamamoto Yasujero, 57, reportedly hanged himself using his belt, said SPO2 Ruth Violango of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Division. His body was found by his househelp at 8:20 am on Monday.

At least three suicide notes were found inside his room.