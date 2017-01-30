PAL launches Cebu-Clark route

Search for article

01:51 PM January 30th, 2017

By: Victor Anthony V. Silva, January 30th, 2017 01:51 PM
PAL Sr. AVP Harry Inoferio at PAL's inaugural Cebu-Clark route launch. (VICTOR SILVA/CDN PHOTO)

National flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Monday, Jan. 30, inaugurated its flight from Cebu to Clark.

PAL will serve this route four times weekly – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – using the 199-seater Airbus A321.

PR837 departed Clark at 7AM and arrived in Cebu at 8:15AM whe PR838 left Cebu at 8:55AM and touched down in Clark at 10:10AM.

Harry Inoferio, PAL senior assistant vice president for sales, said the new route shows the airlines continued support to the government in promoting tourism, education, and business between Clark and Cebu.

Bonifacio Sam, PAL Express president, said the service will bring Cebuanos closer to Central and Northern Luzon.

“Our brethren in the south can now easily access Baguio, Vigan, or Pagudpud easier,” he said.

Sam added that they will study more flights from Cebu without going to transit in Manila.

