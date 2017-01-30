M. Lhuillier bags Best Float Award



M. Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. bagged this year’s Sinulog Grand Prize in the float category.

The delightful float was an intricate rendition with its Egyptian design concept – pyramids, posts and pillars, statues of the gods, paintings, hieroglyphs, lotus flowers, gold bars, coins, jars and the Sphinx. An image of the Sto. Niño was placed at the front center of the massive piece signifying His supremacy over the grandest of things on earth.

This year's M. Lhuillier float was designed by freelance designer Panjie Pangilinan who also rendered the M. Lhuillier birds-of-paradise-themed float which won 2nd place in the 2015 Sinulog competition.