Contempo Property Holdings: Driven by quality and excellence

“At Contempo, our mission and vision is to provide every Filipino their own home,” shared CPHI Founder and CEO Beverly M. Dayanan.

Contempo is driven by the dreams and aspirations of mid-income families to own an ideal home in an accessible location that provides security and facilities for leisure, recreation, wellness and social interaction. Dayanan made this her life’s purpose offering not only quality and affordable homes and easy payment schemes, but also nurturing safe and vibrant neighborhoods.

Bamboo Bay Community, Contempo’s flagship project, is a 3-tower Asian-contemporary residential condominium in Subangdaku, Mandaue. It encapsulates all the values that aim to enhance lifestyles for people aspiring to provide their families an ideal space to live, for the children to grow up in. It features innovations and green practices such as integration of green edible garden landscaping where the community grows its own food, and a total “No Smoking” policy, providing residents with a haven for health and wellness.

Just last January 18, Contempo marked the topping-off of its third and last tower which houses 268 condominium units. It broke ground last September 2015 and is scheduled for completion in the last quarter of this year.

With the last beam placed on the third building, Contempo is strengthening its commitment in on-time delivery of quality and affordable homes, and bolsters its position as a key player in the real estate industry.

Award-winning Developer

Contempo, headed by its dynamic President and CEO Beverly M. Dayanan, has won a number of international awards from prestigious organizations and award-giving bodies.

The Business Initiative Directions (BID) World Quality Commitment (WQC) Award is given to companies, organizations and institutions that are dedicated to become a pinnacle of excellence in the industries they are involved in. They are identified based on excellence in leadership and management, quality and productivity, business prestige and brands, and technology, innovation and growth.

Receiving the WQC trophy represents the recognition that Contempo Property Holdings, Inc. follows the path of excellence, promoting the ideals of the Social and Business Intelligence, the pursuit of continuous improvement, effectiveness and productivity.

In November 2016, Beverly Dayanan was awarded as one of the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2016 Outstanding Leaders in Asia. Her personal and entrepreneurial goal to provide every Filipino their own home and her philosophy to serve others has led her to become one of the most inspiring, successful, and respected real estate business leaders of today.

Contempo’s most recent award is the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) 2016 Gold Award for Property Development Industry. The APEA is a regional award for outstanding entrepreneurship. It seeks strong-willed men and women who have shown excellence and tenacity in developing successful businesses within the region. /PR