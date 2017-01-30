Tangub City: celebrating milestones



LAST January 11, Tangub City together with SM Seaside City Cebu launched an exhibit dubbed as “Discover the World in Tangub City.” The exhibit was a platform for Tangubanons to introduce the richness of their city in line with their 25th Anniversary.

The activity was initiated by the local government office of Tangub City and the Department of Tourism Region 10 headed by Regional Director Marie Elaine Unchoan in the presence of DOT-7 Regional Director Catalino Chan III.

Tangub City is popular for their Sinanduloy Cultural troupe which has performed in various parts of the country and has built a repertoire in music and dances. Sinanduloy is most famous for their annual participation in the Sinulog Festival.

Sinanduloy has performed 19 times and have garnered numerous awards including 11 grand prizes and special awards like best in street dancing, musicality, and Sinulog Festival Queen.

The exhibit showcased the different gowns worn by Sinanduloy contingents during their numerous participation in Sinulog including the crushed red velvet gown which won Best Costume in the 2013 Sinulog Festival Awards.

The exhibition also highlighted Tangub City’s festivals including the Stadium Lights Parade Festival, SobreMesa Summer Festival, Dalit Festival, and the famous Christmas Symbols Festival.

This 2018, Tangub City is expected to open its “Gardens of the World” project to the public. The garden is the only world-class garden in the whole country and is set within Mt. Malindang Range National Park which is declared as an ASEAN National Park. /PR