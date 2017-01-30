Francisco is Cetba’s best for January

SENIOR bowler Ging Francisco dominated the first monthly tournament of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) last Saturday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 62-year old Francisco, a bowler since 1999 downed 1,319 pins in the six-game series to be named the “January Bowler of the Month.”

Cetba Vice President Docdoc Gothong finished second with 1,289 pinfalls.

Francisco, an employee of Pagcor, anchored his win with a 214 which he scsored in the fourth game.

Micmic Miranda rounded off the top three bowlers after knocking down 1,258 pinfalls while former bowler of the year Jerry Davis settled for the fourth spot with 1,244 pinfalls. CETBA Board member Eric Bucoy finished fifth after downing 1,277 pins.

The sixth to 10th placers are Terrence Williams (1,212) Manny Bueno (1,207), Brian Sy (1,199), Fel Alasagas (1,190) and Marvin Sevilla (1,174), respectively.

The Cetba monthly tournament is set every last Saturday of the month. Each monthly champion earns a ticket to the yearend “Bowler of the Year” championship every December.