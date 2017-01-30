USC booters win men’s title

POWERHOUSE football squads University of San Carlos (USC) and Vantage FC battled to a scoreless draw in regulation before the former outlasted the latter in a bruising shootout, 11-10 Sunday night to win the men’s open category of the “Seventh Sinulog Football Festival” at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Kicking Warriors, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) collegiate football champions, leaned on their championship experience to outlast the pesky Vantage FC side.

Meanwhile, Tabor Hills FC upset tournament favorite San Roque Football Club (SRFC) Team A, 3-2, in their championship duel in the ladies open while Echelon FC needed only one goal to capture the title in the 38-above division against Metropolitan FC in their championship match.

In the girls under-18 category, Giuseppe FC stunned Warshocks FC, 1-0 in their finals showdown while Erco FC ruled the men’s 45-above division by routing Saint Joseph’s Mactan FC, 1-0.

CFA officials were not able to provide the win-loss records of the mentioned teams in the group stage.