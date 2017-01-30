Padawan is Masters champ of Sinulog tilt

Will somebody stand up to Aui Padawan?

After clinching the “Bowler of the Year” plum of the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) last December, the 22-year old Cebuano bowler proved he has just started claiming marbles in the oiled lanes when the BTA-PRIMA star bagged the coveted Masters crown in the recent 18th BTA-Cebu Sinulog Open National Tournament at the Gaisano Bowlingplex.

The graduating computer engineering student of University of San Carlos (USC) showed consistent form since the start of the tough tournament by placing in the top three spots of the qualifying round before taking the No. 1 position of the 48 Masters qualifiers last Sunday.

Padawan finished the grueling 10-game series with 2,172 pinfalls nipping second placer Magallanes Bowling Association ( MBA) Sarimanok’s Maverick Garcia by just four pins (2,168 pinfalls). BTA-PRIMA’s Maeng Viloria rounded off the top three with 2,133 pinfalls.

Padawan received P60, 000 for his feat while the rest of the top three finishers received cash prizes as well.

“I never expected to win the title but I persevered and maintained my game frame by frame,” said Padawan. “I told myself that it’s my time and give my best because national team members from Manila are competing, maybe they will notice me and recruit me. My win will surely boost my chances to become part of the national team. When I graduate this October, I am planning to move to Manila and pursue my dream to play for our country.”

BTA’s Clifford Tan placed fourth with 2,132 pinfalls followed by BTA-UPHS’ Luke Bolongan at fifth place with 2,099 pinfalls.

Sixth to 10th placers were Heber Alqueza of BTA-PRIMA (2,088), Sal Bolongan of BTA-55 AB (2,074), DATBI’s Bernard Siapno (2,072), CASBA’s Baby Diosana (2,071) and Celis Viloria (2,058), respectively.

Meanwhile, BTA President Bel Suelto proudly revealed that this year’s tournament attracted a record field of 140 bowlers surpassing last year’s attendance of 120 pintopplers including more than a dozen bowlers from Manila and Davao.