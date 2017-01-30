Premium partnership

JPark chooses Autowelt BMW Cebu for premium service fleet

The continuous increase in VIP guests and its recent hosting of the 65th Miss Universe swimsuit presentation have forced JPark Island Resort and Waterpark’s top executives to acquire its own premium service fleet.

With this, the five-star resort forged a partnership with Autowelt BMW Cebu, a subsidiary of Gateway Motors Group, to have BMW cars as its official premium service vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance, safety, design, and fuel efficiency were some of the deciding factors why Jpark chose BMW.

“We are excited and happy to be part of this partnership,” said Michael Goho, executive vice president of Gateway Motors Group.

On Jan. 26, Jpark acquired two of the planned five BMW units. Part of the plan was to acquire three units of the BMW 520d sedans and two units of the X5 SUV for guests who want to go to the Cebu mountainside.

Jason Uy, CEO of Phil. BXT Corp., the owner/developer of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, said having their own fleet would be an advantage because this move would not only enhance their service to VIP guests but also increase the value and prestige of the resort.

This would also mean that the premium cars would be available for the guests at any time of the day without the lengthy processing that third-party outsourcing usually entails.