Japanese commits suicide inside room

A JAPANESE national was found dead inside his condominium unit in Barangay Apas, Cebu City yesterday morning.

Yamamoto Yasuhiro, a 50-year-old native of Yokohama, Japan, was found by his helper Catherine Buardario with a belt tied around his neck at 8:20 a.m. The belt was tied from a cabinet handle inside Yasuhiro’s room.

SP02 Ruth Violango of the Cebu City police’s homicide section said Buardario told them she was asked by Yasuhiro’s driver to check if he was inside his unit. Buardario then found Yasuhiro’s lifeless body.

Yasuhiro is a senior vice president for finance of a cement company in Cebu and had resided in his unit for three years.

Police found three suicide notes written in Nihonggo that were intended for his wife and brother.

“The reason why he committed suicide was not stated. He just said goodbye,” Violango said.

Yasuhiro was last seen entering his room at 11 a.m last Sunday.

Violango said initial investigation showed no signs of foul play but an autopsy has to be conducted on his remains./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro