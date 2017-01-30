Police sent to traffic aide’s wake

POLICEMEN were sent to the wake of a slain traffic enforcer after the victim’s wife reported the presence of suspicious-looking motorcycle riders passing the wake periodically yesterday.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, said Jinki Bensi, wife of murdered traffic enforcer Raquel Bensi, told them that the motorcycle riders would pass by their wake often as if monitoring their area.

Cabagnot earlier ordered the deployment of additional police personnel at Maximo Patalinjug Avenue in the Barangay Basak area to assist traffic enforcers in catching traffic violators and unregistered tricycle drivers.

Cabagnot said they could no longer locate the tricycle driver whom Bensi argued with two days before his murder despite coordination with Muslim community leaders.

Cabagnot asked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to issue Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) to his police personnel so they can use this on traffic violators.

Bensi’s interment will be held next Sunday at the Cebu-Mactan Memorial Gardens in Barangay Marigondon.