Woman facing trafficking charge

A SUSPECTED human trafficker is now facing trial after allegedly “pimping” girls to foreign costumers at rates ranging from P2,500 to P3,000.

Flora Mae Sususco, 23, is facing a qualified trafficking in person charge before the Regional Trial Court after police operatives apprehended her last Jan. 20 during an entrapment operation — a joint effort of the PNP, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Weeks prior to the entrapment operation, a confidential agent of the Philippine National Police – Women and Children Protection Center received reports about Sususco’s alleged pimping of minors to foreign nationals.

Sususco was arrested outside a fastfood chain along N. Bacalso Avenue after she was caught pimping two gir

ls, one of whom was a minor, to the police agent.

The minor victim is now under the custody of the DSWD while Sususco faces qualified human trafficking charge, which is a non-bailable offense.

Carpio passport

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration at the Mactan Cebu International Airport said they would check on reports that Liezyl Margallo, who was arrested last week for human trafficking in northern Cebu, allegedly had a passport with her alias name, Gina Carpio.

A friend claimed that she saw the passport in the suspect’s condominium in Barangay Apas.

But Julius Feria, BI head supervisor at MCIA, said ‘Gina Carpio’ is a common name.

“We will check if we have her records. In case there is an order (from central office), then we can speak in behalf of the bureau,”

Feria said in a phone interview.