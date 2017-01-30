German suspect in CPDRC can call people outside jail

A SUSPECTED notorious child trafficker in Cebu is still communicating with the outside world even while behind bars.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said that she was informed by German Consul, Dr. Franz Seidenschwarz, that detained German national, Thomas Ruhland, suspected child trafficker, had contacted people in his country and informed them that he would reportedly be getting out of prison by February this year.

Magpale said she did not know how Ruhland would get out of prison by then.

“I’m going to see the governor and I’m going to talk to the new warden,” Magpale said.

“Naka-send siya sa ilang office sa Germany. Naka-communicate sila sa ilang social welfare officer na he will be out of jail by February. Tingali nagplano og escape,” she said.

She also said that she was worried that Ruhland was still continuing his cyberporn business inside the jail.

She said she would ask Davide to install signal jammers inside the CPDRC to cut the inmates’ communications with the outside world.

At present, Ruhland is detained at the CPDRC after he was nabbed in 2011 for molesting two female minors in a motel in Talisay City.