Inayawan landfill eyed for jail project

11:08 PM January 30th, 2017

By: Inna Mejia, January 30th, 2017 11:08 PM

IF CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s plans will be realized, the closed Inayawan Sanitary landfill will become a jail facility made up of at least 20 separate jail buildings equipped with signal jammers.

“Only 200 prisoners will be inside one jail and not 2,000. That is my idea. No contact whatsoever,” said Osmeña, who described the plan as a long-term plan for the landfill.

For now, he said his priority would be to implement a signal blackout on cell phones inside the Cebu City Jail.

In a press briefing yesterday, he said he suspected that the drug trade still continued despite the drug lords being behind bars because they could still communicate with each other through cell phones

“There is no assurance that it (signal jammer) will stop the trade, but the whole idea is to lessen their command and control system,” Osmeña said.

He said the city must be continuously creative in addressing issues concerning the drug trade which is believed to be operating even inside prison cells.

“Hopefully, within this year (it will be implemented). I don’t see why not. That is very easy. It is only paper work,” he said.
He said he planned to purchase four signal jammers for the facility.

