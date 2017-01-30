ANTI-DRUG CAMPAIGN: Illegal drugs still proliferate in Cebu City despite operations

Shabu still proliferates in the market despite the government’s relentless campaign against illegal drugs.

Cebu City Police director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said they need to do more to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs and monitor the shorelines to avoid possible entry of supplies to the city.

“There’s a possibility that supplies of illegal drugs are transported here,” he said.

But with the order of Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to temporarily prohibit all policemen from conducting anti-narcotics operations, Doria said they can only relay to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) any information regarding illegal drugs operations in the city.

Doria also said he could not declare the existence of a new drug group without any confirmation from the Police Regional Office and Camp Crame.

“Before we could say that a new group is formed, a validation process should be made. Only the proper authorities can do that,” he said.

“We have conducted a series of operations, and we’re trying to link where the supplies of illegal drugs came from,” he added.

Transfer

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said drug pushers have now learned to transfer residences once they sense they are under the police radar.

“Nahitabo karon. Ifmakita nila init na sila sa ilahang barangay, they will transfer to another barangay,” Tumulak said.

(That’s what’s happening now. If they sense they are being monitored in their barangay, they transfer to another barangay.)

Tumulak said that this is what happened to the husband and wife tandem who were caught by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) last Saturday with 10 kilos of shabu.

Last Saturday, Cebu City police arrested spouses Mark and Mercy Abellana and seized about P120 million worth of shabu in what police described as the biggest drug haul in the Central Visayas since President Rodrigo Duterte launched an intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

The couple was caught in Barangay Basak-Pardo, but they were once residents of Barangay Pasil where they were under surveillance.

The couple admitted that they had just moved in Basak-Pardo two days before their arrest.

Mercy said they were originally from Pasil before they moved to Basak-Pardo because her mother-in-law asked them to live in her house.

Support

Doria said he was happy with the support the police got from the public.

“They have seen our efforts to eradicate illegal drugs, and people are helping us by means of giving us information. That is the reason why we had conducted numerous drugs operations,” he said.

Tumulak also urged the public to report any suspicious activities in their barangay, including new residents, to the authorities.

“Request ta sa mga residents if there is somebody new in their barangay, they should report it to the police for surveillance or investigation,” Tumulak said.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña also commended the police for their successful drug bust.

“I am so proud of them. I had my misgivings of course, when they pulled out my commanders but Doria and PDEA are doing a good job,” the mayor said.