Ermita officials starts serving 6-month preventive suspension

Ermita barangay captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta and all seven barangay councilmen have started serving their six-month preventive suspension on Tuesday morning.

Officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), accompanied by some policemen, served the order against the barangay officials a few minutes past 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They arrived earlier at around 9:40am and had to wait for Rupinta to arrive and formally receive and sign the document.

OIC DILG Cebu City Director Emma Joyevelyn Calvo led the implementation of the suspension order upon the directive of DILG 7 regional director Rene Burdeos.

“In the meantime that there is still no appointed caretaker of the barangay, the signing of official documents in the barangay is temporarily on hold,” she told reporters.

She added that they still have no idea as to who will be the officer-in-charge of the barangay since the appointment will come from the Office of the President.

Rupinta arrived in his office at around 10:05 a.m. to receive the order.

Prior to that, he was supervising a clearing operation of some stalls in Progreso St. near Carbon Market.

While he lamented that they were not afforded due process in the implementation of their preventive suspension, Rupinta said he will heed the order and temporarily cease from his official functions as barangay captain.

“Karon, mobakasyon lang sa ko. Dugay na ko wa kabakasyon…Pero before ko mobiya, huwaton sa nako nga naa nay caretaker ang barangay para mastorya nako,” he said.

(For now, I will take a vacation. It’s been a while since I’ve had a vacation. But before I leave, I will wait for the appointed caretaker so I can talk to him or her)

He said he is worried about the delivery of basic services in the barangay especially in terms of garbage collection and in their continued efforts to rid Sitio Bato of illegal drugs.

The preventive suspension came from the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas following the complaint filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 against the officials for allegedly not aiding them in an anti drug raid in the barangay late last year.

This has been repeatedly denied by Rupinta.

Rupinta said they only received a copy of the Ombudsman decision last Friday and that they should have at least ten days to answer it.

They planned to inform the DILG about this in order to avoid having the preventive suspension implemented.

He tried to explain this to the DILG officials who still pushed through with the implementation of the order.

Some residents gathered outside the barangay hall to express their support to the embattled barangay officials.

Rupinta requested them though to remain calm since they should know that he did nothing wrong.