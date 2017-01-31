Search for article

9 policemen face graft charges; another faces charges for alleged involvement in drugs

01:07 PM January 31st, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, January 31st, 2017 01:07 PM

The Regional Internal Affairs Service has filed graft charges against at least nine policemen on Tuesday for not declaring all their properties in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth (SALN).

The respondents, with the rank of police officer 2 to superintendent, are facing charges before the Office of the Ombudsman for the Military and other Law Enforcement Agencies for violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Another policeman was charged before the Regional Investigation and Detection and Management Bureau for his alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Senior Supt. Jonas Ejoc, chief of the Regional Internal Affairs Service, however declined to reveal the names of the police officers who were sued pending the resolution of the charges against them.

