Let DILG decide who to appoint as Ermita caretaker – Dino

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino said the new caretaker of barangay Ermita should be a “person whose integrity is beyond reproach.”

Appointment should also left for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to do.

“Barangay affairs is non-partisan and is therefore insulated from politics. But if a politician wants to dip his hands on it, it must at least contribute to the development of the barangay and the well-being of the residents,” Dino said in a press statement.

Suspended barangay captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta said in an earlier interview that he recommended at least two barangay residents for his replacement.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña has also recommended SPO2 Adonis Dumpit for Ermita caretaker. If not Dumpit, Osmeña is asking DILG to pick former councilor Augutus Pe Jr. or Tejero barangay captain Jesselou Cadungog.

Dino said that as much as possible, Rupinta’s replacement should come from the barangay.

“I don’t believe the barangay is already running out of good people who are professionals like doctors, lawyers, engineers, or businessmen who can better run Barangay Ermita,’ said his PR.

Dino said that he does not intend to intervene on the matter of Rupinta’s replacement because “there are other pressing matters that President Duterte wants me badly not only in Cebu but in the entire Visayas.”

“My one-peso worth of advise, let the DILG handle that predicament,” he added.