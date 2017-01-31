Search for article

Fire damages gasoline station, house in Lapu-Lapu City

06:37 PM January 31st, 2017

By: Norman V. Mendoza, January 31st, 2017 06:37 PM
The service bay area of Petron gas station in Barangay Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City was partially damaged by fire that started at the employees' quarters of the gasoline station. (CDN PHOTO/NORMAN MENDOZA)

The service bay area of Petron gas station in Barangay Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City was partially damaged by fire that started at the employees' quarters of the gasoline station. (CDN PHOTO/NORMAN MENDOZA)

A gasoline station and a two-storey residential house was damaged by fire that hit Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City at 2:31 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to SFO1 Hadji Luden Samonte, fire investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District, the fire started at the employees’ quarter at the ground floor of the two-storey complex building owned by Petron Gasoline Station. It later spread to the adjacent service bay area of the gas station and a residential house.

Samonte said the two employees were not in the quarter but were on duty at the gas station and since most of its wall were made of light materials, the fire spread immediately.

The ceiling of the house owned by Fidela Dagat was damaged by the fire. The 83-year old owner, who was alone in the house, was rescued by a neighbour.

Based on their initial investigation, Samonte said they suspect electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire although further investigation is still being conducted.

