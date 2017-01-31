GAY LANGUAGE

Rather than a straightforward interview, a reporter and his news source decided to talk using gay lingo.

The reporter was shocked when the news source said, “Ilab-ilab ra ba si oka.” (I used gay language).

The reporter then answered, “Ka tobas ko ma’am!” (I understand, ma’am) Everyone inside the room also laughed with them.

MEDINA’S FLAWS

Hours after the Miss Universe 2016 preliminary show aired last Thursday, some netizens praised Miss Universe Philippines Maxine Medina’s green gown.

However, not a few commented that Medina’s gown looked like a chandelier.

Still, it was considered a minor hitch compared to her eventual answer in the Q and A portion that incensed a lot of people, including one police official in Cebu.

The police official commented that Medina should have answered in Tagalog rather than speak in English since she had an interpreter all along.

BIBLE STUDY

A group of teenagers were seen inside a coffee shop talking animatedly.

But instead of gossip and small talk, the teenagers were actually engaged in a Bible study discussion.

While the elders were surprised, the other “cool” kids looked embarrassed and tried to look away.