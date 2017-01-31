A harvest of entries for Sinulog Short Film Festival

THE CELEBRATION of Sinulog continues this February.

This as Cebuano creatives and filmmakers will be sharing their take about life with faith and devotion to Santo Niño in this year’s Sinulog Short Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good to see first timers. It’s a good sign for the Cebuano film industry, considering our goal is to develop young filmmakers here in Cebu and encourage them as well, of using our own Cebuano dialect into their films,” said Ricky Ballesteros, executive director of Sinulog Foundation Inc.

For this year’s film festival, three entries will be competing for the music video category, 10 entries for documentary and 26 entries for the short film category.

According to Ricky, there are fewer entries for the music video category since they require an original composition.

“We are always looking for that entry which will promote Sinulog and Cebu as a whole, especially for the categories for music video and documentaries, and a more diverse topic for the short film,” he said when asked what they are looking for in this year’s film festival.

From 10 entries, the documentary films will be trimmed down to eight, while 12 short films will be shortlisted from the 26 entries for this year. These will be shown on Saturday, February 4 at SM City Cebu Cinema One. The awarding ceremony will follow immediately after the screening at 6 p.m.

The panel of judges is composed of Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado, Msgr. Ting Ancajas, Vic Acedillo, Nestor Jardin, Polo Herras, Ronheri Tan and Cathy Vestil.

And if you are up for a three-day movie marathon, Museo Sugbo will be hosting a three-day screening for all the entries to this year’s Sinulog Short Film Festival beginning today until Friday, Feb. 3.

And it’s all for free.

The film showing will be held at the quadrangle. Below is the schedule:

February 1 screening (Wednesday)

Music video: “Pag-ampo” by Ademar Adaza Ochoterna, “Halad” by Frenyx Tarongoy, “Batang Balaan” by Aldo Banaynal

Documentary: “Sayaw sa Kalinaw” by Ademar daza Ochoterna, “Finding Niño” by Lindsey Banaynal, “The Boy From Mechelen” by Remon Zuasola, “Balaang Duaw” by Richard Nayne

Short film: “Sugilanon ni Lukas” by Niño Justin Tecson, “Portal 40” by Philip Lapinid IV, “Kuy” by Paul C. Gahl, “Sa Colon” by Shaunwyn Henery Catubigan, “Uswag Pambujan” by Noriel Jarito, “Desisyon” by Astro James Lugo, “Pas-an” by Jerry Jumawan and Win Suarez Compendio, “Milagros” by Januar Yap, “Working Title” by Samanta Solidum, “Basura” by Jerald Peloca, “Sumbong” by Ronald Gonzales

February 2 screening (Thursday)

Music Video: “Pag-ampo” by Ademar Adaza Ochoterna, “Halad” by Frenyx Tarongoy, “Batang Balaan” by Aldo Nelbert Banaynal

Documentary: “Crossing Jordan” by Angeli Sarmiento, “Kung Tam-is Ang Kinabuhi” by Hanz Florentino and Angunette Clare Bacalso, “Wagayway” by Primo Anric Alesna Boholst

Short film: “Withing the Firing Line” by Christopher Eli Razo Hubahib, “Niña” by Maria Angelie So, “Onin (Ang Deboto)” by John Regalado, “Circle” by Ryan Richard Umbaña, “Sa-Ad” by Franz Arrogante, “Search for the Aswang” by Matthew Everett

February 3 screening (Friday)

Music Video: “Pag-ampo” by Ademar Adaza Ochoterna, “Halad” by Frenyx Tarongoy, “Batang Balaan” by Aldo Banaynal

Documentary: “Perfecta” by Jose Jeffrey Cabrera Jr., “Bugsay” by Irene Gonzales, “Pagdayag” by Jowilea Niña Tulod

Short Film: “Kandila” by Christopher Eli Razo Hubahib, “Lolaluz” by Maria Angelie So, “Sulo” by John Regalado, “Taghoy” by Ryan Richard Umbaña, “Eye Glasses” by Franz Arrogante, “Inahan” by Matthew Everett, “Mr. Mauy and Me” by Chloe Veloso and Maul Recia, “Sentro Sa Universe” by Alyssa Ashley Manugas, “Basurera” by Alan Pacional Domingo