2017 Trend report

HELLO fashionistas! While I am personally a big fan of classic wardrobe staples that never go out of style, let’s face it — once in a while, our closets need a bit of a boost to stay current. It has been a while since I’ve been out shopping (life gets in the way like that), but I finally had time to browse the Net for fashion updates and look around in stores, and what I found was quite surprising. The trends of today are completely different from my normal style! Was I going around looking like a certified Tita stuck in a time warp all this time? So here’s my roundup of what’s fresh for 2017. Get your hands on them stat, and you’ll pass for a millennial.

1. Greenery. Let’s start with this. Pantone’s 2017 color of the year is called “greenery.” And no, it is not the rich forest green you would expect. It actually reminds me of a vegetable, and I am not thrilled about that, but we could all use a zing of color in our lives. Check your Instagram feed—if all you’ve been wearing lately is boring, basic black, it’s time to take action. Wear this color with white, dove gray or beige as its neutral base.

2. Embroidery. Well what do you know? My grandmother’s embroidered items are now all the rage, cropping up on lace tops, striped polos, and even on bags, jackets and shoes! You don’t need to be all decked out in needlework to be considered stylish, so just pick one or two items for a quick wardrobe refresher. My favorites are the embroidered button down shirts at Zara, and the black lace tops and shoulder bags with embroidered flowers at Stradivarius.

3. Matte, nude lips. As far as makeup goes, the big revolution has been in lipsticks, with hordes of women stocking up on matte, all-day-long brands like Colourpop, Kylie, and Nyx. Nude is the color of choice, ranging from the barely-there tans, to brick, to deep brown.

4. Chokers. If you’re a child of the 90s, you would remember this trend. Well, the black chokers are back in full force, baby. You can use the stretchy nylon ones that look like a lace tattoo on your neck, or a simple long black leather cord tied up stylishly. Obviously, this looks good with a V neckline or button- down shirt.

5. Straight, center part hair. Time to say goodbye to sexy beach waves and take out your hair straightening iron, ladies! Part your hair in the middle a la Liv Tyler in Empire Records or Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner of today, and better suck in those cheeks or contour them well so as to

create an oval shaped face.

6. Cropped, ribbed tops. Also taken from the 90s book, tops are getting smaller and smaller. Look for the ribbed, stretchy variety and wear with anything from pencil skirts to cropped wide pants. I am crossing my fingers you’ve been doing your ab work all this time, because it looks like this trend will be around for a while!

7. Sneakers. I do not know how this happened, but somehow it has become acceptable for sneakers to be worn as actual shoes, and even be considered stylish. In fact, as a lazy bombshell, I do not understand this whole athleisure trend at all, but c’est la vie. So yes, white sneakers (first popularized by Adidas Stan Smiths), those things called Yeezys, metallic slip-ons, Nike flyknits—you need these in your life right now.

8. Colored lenses. Not contact lenses, silly. Sunglasses! The rounder, more geometric, or more colorful, the better. Never mind if it makes you look a bit like Willy Wonka, the point is they’re quirky and cute, and can add a pop of life to an otherwise dull outfit. I’m currently lusting over the Dior SoReal, which is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. Awesome design.

9. Flare jeans. It was bound to happen. Our skinny jeans and jeggings have to be set aside, because the flare is back. Wear with one of the aforementioned tiny tops and chunky sandals, and you’re good to go.

10. Zip-up varsity jacket. The collegiate varsity jacket has generated a lot of interest in recent months, with popular brands coming up with silk, floral and embroidered varieties. You have to admit, while it again invokes the anti-glam “athleisure” feel, it is both comfy and cool. This is one trend I very much approve of.

11. Shoulder bag. Whether it’s a drawstring bucket bag or a mini, a shoulder sling bag is your accessory du jour. Isn’t it awesome to finally have your hands free to chat with friends and boylets on Viber or Whatsapp without having to lug those dreadful oversize slouchy bags on your arm? The only other alternative is the mini backpack, like the Prada one from the 90s. I’m not sure how legit a 30-something-year-old would look wearing a backpack, but whatever. That’s beside the point.

12. Pleats. And to round up this dainty dozen, I’m hearing my mom’s voice screeching “electric pleats!!!” when she saw a pleated skirt hanging in a store. The ideal length for this is mid-calf, or palazzo style, and it looks good with (again) cropped and tiny tops. Very classy, ladylike, and

polished.

Here’s to looking good all day, every day! Cheers, chicas. Till our next catch up.