DSWD delivers food packs to Cagayan de Oro

TO augment the need for more food assistance to calamity victims in northern Mindanao, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) delivered 3,750 food packs to the DSWD Field Office X in Cagayan de Oro City.

Arnel Radaza, supply officer of DSWD X, signed the delivery documents as he accepted the goods.

The DSWD-7 started the loading of food packs last January 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last January 15, the Iponan and Cagayan de Oro Rivers rose to their critical levels due to continuous rains, and residents were evacuated to higher grounds, according to City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Preventive evacuation was ordered on all residents living near rivers in Cagayan de Oro City as floodwater continued to rise on the night of January 16.

The order came hours after streets were flooded following heavy rains that started mid-afternoon.