Cash aid for slain cop chief’s family

10:54 PM January 31st, 2017

By: Izobelle T. Pulgo, January 31st, 2017 10:54 PM
PO3 Queen Brigitte Nuñez watches over the wake of her murdered husband Senior Insp. Alexander Nuñez at St. Peter Memorial in Mandaue City as she grieves the death of an ideal husband and provider whom her children idolized for being a hero. Nuñez would go beyond the call of duty to help others and respond to any alarm, even when alone. (CDN FILE PHOTO)

THE Provincial Board approved a resolution granting P200,000 in financial aid to the family of slain Catmon town police chief Supt. Alexander Nuñez.

The resolution sponsored by PB Member Miguel Magpale asked Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III to give the cash aid to the family.

Nuñez was shot dead last Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic incident among five brothers.

Nuñez was headed to Cebu City from Catmon town to celebrate Christmas with his family when he received the alarm.

He tried to pacify Carlito Jayson and his four brothers Kardo, Jaime, Carlo and Camilo when Carlito suddenly fired at him and he shot back, killing Carlito.

Seeing their brother killed, Kardo shot Nuñez in the head while Jaime, Carlo and Camilo were holding him. Nuñez died instantly.

