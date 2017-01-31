Cash aid for slain cop chief’s family

THE Provincial Board approved a resolution granting P200,000 in financial aid to the family of slain Catmon town police chief Supt. Alexander Nuñez.

The resolution sponsored by PB Member Miguel Magpale asked Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III to give the cash aid to the family.

Nuñez was shot dead last Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic incident among five brothers.

Nuñez was headed to Cebu City from Catmon town to celebrate Christmas with his family when he received the alarm.

He tried to pacify Carlito Jayson and his four brothers Kardo, Jaime, Carlo and Camilo when Carlito suddenly fired at him and he shot back, killing Carlito.

Seeing their brother killed, Kardo shot Nuñez in the head while Jaime, Carlo and Camilo were holding him. Nuñez died instantly.