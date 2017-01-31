Faithful urged: Reach out to addicts, oppose EJKs

ONE year after the 51st International Eucharistic Congess (IEC), Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma challenged the faithful to perpetuate the memory of the event by reaching out to those in need and to stand for what is right.

In his homily during yesterday’s Mass held at the St. John XXIII Chapel at the IEC Pavilion, Palma said this includes praying longer to the Eucharist, “helping drug surrenderers, praying for the end to extrajudicial killings and opposing the return of the death penalty.

The 66-year-old prelate presided over the Eucharistic celebration yesterday to commemorate the 51st IEC held in Cebu City on Jan. 24 to 31, 2016.

Concelebrating with him were Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo, the secretary-general of the 51st IEC, and about 30 priests.

Also present during the event were the chairpersons and members of the different committees and volunteers during the event that drew about 15,000 from different parts of the world.

The next IEC will be held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2020.

Two years before the Cebu Archdiocese hosted the 51st IEC, Palma said they were worried how it will prepare for a big event.

At the time Cebu was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and Super Tyhoon Yolanda in 2013.

“And yet two months before the IEC, we were excited. We knew we were prepared. And all the events of the IEC are recorded in our hearts and in our mind,” he said.

Palma urged the people to help others especially those in need.

“May everything that happened during the IEC help us become a community of life and love, searching for the lost and the least,” he said.

Palma said Filipinos are a “people of faith” and their faith had “withstood typhoons, earthquakes” and many other trials.

“God is with us. He is present in our midst. He is our joy and hope,” Palma said.