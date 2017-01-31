‘Stop bashing Maxine’

AT least two Cebu mayors and a Catholic parish priest were among those who defended Binibing Pilipinas Universe Maxine Medina a day after she lost her bid to win the international pageant.

Fr. Jonas Mejares, former rector of the Basilica del Sto. Niño, said bad-mouthing someone is not a Christian act and it never helps in attaining the common good.

“We should keep in mind that all of us were created unique by God. Maxine tried her best amid all the pressure. Try to put yourself in her shoes and you’ll understand that it is never easy to be up there,” he said.

“She represented our country and we should be proud of her. Bashing her won’t help and will only send a message to other countries that Filipinos are disunited and don’t know how to appreciate one of their own,” he added.

Mejares, now the parish priest of the Sto. Niño Church in Mohon, Talisay City, could not help but react to the criticism on Maxine, saying he too was bashed when he was a young singer.

“Dili gyud na lalim. Sakit kaayo na. Gihimo nimo ang tanan unya daghan pa gyud og pagsaway (To be criticized is never easy. That is just too painful, thinking that you did your best but people still have negative words against you),” said Mejares, now known as the ultimate Augustinian singer and performer.

In his Facebook page, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña quoted US President Theodore Roosevelt who said, “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again . . . but who does actually strive to do the deeds…”

“It’s easy to criticize when you don’t realize the terror a 20-something girl goes through when she has to formulate an answer — on the spot — with the whole world watching,” Osmeña said.

One of those who reacted to the mayor’s post commented on how stupid it was to have an interpreter on Medina’s side and yet she did not avail of the person’s services. “Kuhakuha og interpreter wala gamita…bogok jud oi… (Why get an interpreter and not use him? How stupid),” the critic said.

Osmeña responded by saying “Call me when you’ve achieved anything even half as significant.”

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing also defended Medina from critics.

“So if she had won, it’s a victory for all of us but when she lost, she individually made a huge mistake? C’mon, fam. I’m proud of you, Maxine. Mabuhi ka,” he said in his Facebook post.