2 killed, six injured in Tuburan accident

Cebu City–Two were killed while six others were injured in a collision between a Ceres bus and a private passenger van around 8 p.m on Tuesday along the National Highway in Sitio Matnog, Barangay Putat, Tuburan, 113.2 kilometers north of Cebu.

Fatalities were identified as Napoleon Mahinay and a 3-year-old boy identified as CJ Senening.

The six injured were Victoria Senening, Francisca Senening, Marjie Mahinay, Nelson Senening, 2-year-old Kates Mahinay and Trixie Senening.

All the victims were passengers of the van and are from Barangay Tabunok in Tabuelan.

Police investigator PO3 Jameller Palanas, Jr. of Tuburan police station said the victims just came from a birthday party of one of their relatives in Barangay Cinco, Tuburan. They were heading home when the collision happened.

The front portion of the van was totally damaged due to the strong impact instantly killing Napoleon, who was driving the van and CJ who was sitting at the front seat.

Victoria, Francisca and Marnie were brought to Cebu City for treatment of their serious injuries while Kates, Trixie and Nelson were already sent home as they only suffered minor scratches.

Based on their initial investigation, Palanas said that both vehicles are running fast.

The bus driver Ruben Umpad, 30, married and a resident of of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City surrendered to the police after the accident.

He told the investigators that he didn’t notice the approaching van and that he only heard the loud crash. He denied falling asleep while driving.

Palanas added that they will determine if Napoleon was driving under the influence of alcohol considering that they were attending a party prior to the accident.

“We have yet to talk to the survivors to also get their side. Some of them especially the kids (Kates and Trixie) were still in shock and Nelson kept crying when we visited them,” said Palanas.

Umpad is currently detained at Tuburan police station pending the filing of appropriate cases against him.