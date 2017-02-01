USC’S Team Lahutay confident of driving home top prize in Shell Eco-Marathon PH

The University of San Carlos’ Team Lahutay will strive to bring glory to Cebu once again as they compete in the Shell Eco-Marathon Philippines 2017, which starts today at the Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Unbeknownst to many, Team Lahutay had previously brought prestige to the country as they placed third in their category in the Asian leg of the very same competition last year, finishing only behind powerhouse countries China and Japan.

Asked for their chances in the Philippine stage, team manager Kylle Despi said that they are confident of bringing home the top prize in this competition, which challenges students to design, fabricate and drive the most fuel-efficient vehicles in the country.

“Yes, we will (win). We don’t think that we will be losing,” said Despi during the press launch yesterday at the Café George in Banilad.

She was joined there by her teammate Spencer Ling, team adviser Edwin Carcasona and Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering chair Ronald Galindo.

Also joining them was Steve Gingco, general manager of Isuzu Cebu Inc., a major sponsor of the squad.

Asked what drove them to support USC’s team, Gingco said he was impressed with the team’s achievement last year.

“I was awestruck. They won third place against powerhouse countries,” Gingco said.

According to Despi, the team started five years ago during the 2012 Shell Eco-Marathon. Since then, they have developed four different vehicles, with the fourth one finally breaking through last year when it recorded a mileage of 105.8 kilometers for a single liter of fuel.

This year, with their entry in the category Prototype-Internal Combustion Engine with Diesel fuel type, they are looking forward to recording a mileage of over 150 kilometers, especially with the various improvements they have made to the vehicle.

“We made the vehicle lighter. We also looked at the materials and the problems that we previously encountered,” Despi said, narrating an incident in last year’s competition when their vehicle flat out stopped due to excessive vibrations in the engine’s compartment. “This year, we’ve made sure that it’s properly tensioned and dampened.”