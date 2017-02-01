Two dead, six hurt in Tuburan mishap

TWO died while six others were injured in a collision between a Ceres bus and a passenger van at the national highway of Sitio Matnog, Barangay Putat in Tuburan town at 8 p.m. last Tuesday.

PO3 Jameller Palanas Jr. of the Tuburan police identified the fatalities as Napoleon Mahinay and a three-year-old boy identified as CJ Senening, both residents of Barangay Tabunok, Tabuelan town.

Those injured were identified as Victoria Senening, Francisca Senening, Marjie Mahinay, Nelson Senening, Kate Mahinay and Trixie Senening, all residents of Tabuelan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palanas said the families had just come from a birthday party of one of their relatives in Barangay Cinco, Tuburan, and were headed home when the collision occurred.

The bus driven by Ruben Umpad of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, was making its way past a curved portion of the road prior to the collision.

The impact had damaged the van’s front portion, killing Napoleon and CJ on the spot.

Rescuers had to pull out the passengers at the back of the van. Kate Mahinay and Trixie Senening were able to go home while Nelson Mahinay, Victoria, Francisca and Marnie were transferred to a Cebu City hospital due to severe injuries. Umpad came from Cebu City and was headed back to the Tuburan bus terminal at the time.

He said he didn’t notice the van and only heard something crash on the bus. Umpad also denied he got sleepy while driving.