Showcasing the costumes of Tangub City’s Dancing Pilgrims

EVERY year, spectators who flock to the streets for the Sinulog Grand Parade would look forward to the contingent from Tangub City—the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe.

Expect a spectacle, and no less, from Tangub City’s pride, who won this year its 12th championship in the Sinulog-based category. The group has been a parade mainstay for 20 years now.

Marking this milestone, and as a tribute of sorts to the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe, five of its most memorable costumes were displayed at the SM Seaside City Cebu in time for the mid-January Sinulog celebration.

Besides the elaborate ensembles, the exhibit also put the spotlight on Tangub City’s homegrown talents— the Sinanduloy dancers, singers and their All Star Band. Meanwhile, shown were videos about Tangub City, its “Dalit Festival” for St. Michael the Archangel every September, and the “Christmas Symbols Festival” that has been dubbed as the longest running festival of its kind in the country.

At the opening of the five-day exhibit, Mayor Philip Tan announced that the Tangub City Government has decided to take a break from the Sinulog competition starting next year.

For its supposed last performance, the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe was grand champion of the Sinulog-based category, besting 11 Cebu-based groups.

The troupe also won second place in the Street Dancing and Musicality awards for the same category.