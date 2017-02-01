Barangays told to help round up strays

A RESOLUTION requiring barangay officials in Cebu province to coordinate with their city and municipal veterinarians in dealing with stray animals was passed by the Provincial Board (PB) in last Monday’s session.

PB Member Thadeo Ouano said this coordination will help prevent a repeat of last week’s incident in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City where 21 people were bitten by a rabid dog.

He said the coordination between barangays and their local veterinarian’s office is in keeping with Republic Act 9482 or the Anti-Rabies Act.

The dog owner, Webster Seno, has no stable income and earns money from collecting garbage.

Ouano said the Anti-Rabies Act requires pet owners to have their animals vaccinated and covered with a registration card. Dog owners are also required to put their dogs on a leash when in public.

Pet owners should also provide aid to those who were bitten or harmed by their pets.

Ouano said there are still lots of stray dogs in the province despite the monitoring of local veterinary offices.

Ouano said barangays can help round up the strays and turn them over to their veterinarian’s office.