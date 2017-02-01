Hundreds of cops promoted, hired

AT least 409 policemen in Central Visayas were promoted, some of them to superintendent (colonel); while 388 others took their oath of office as new recruits at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr., Cebu City.

The oath-taking ceremony and the donning of ranks for the newly promoted personnel were held on Wednesday at the PRO-7 parade grounds.

In a speech, PRO-7 Regional Director Noli Taliño appealed to the cops to have a firm desire to promote public trust and confidence in the Philippine National Police (PNP) organization and government.

“As you step in this new episode of your police profession, I deeply expect that you will continue doing the job that is expected of you,” said Taliño.

“Your new rank symbolizes greater glory and greater challenges and as you exercise your responsibilities on higher capacity, you are looked upon by your leadership competence, behavioral discipline and organizational effectiveness,” he added.

After months of screening, 268 men and 122 women were accepted into the force by the PRO-7.

One of them is Michelle Ablong, 30, from Panglao, Bohol, who told Cebu Daily News that she considers her new job a challenge.

“Kayang-kaya kaayo nako ang mag-police (I am very capable of being a policewoman),” Ablong said.

Taliño warned the new cops and those who were promoted not to be involved in any illegal activity and instead value the nobility of their work as police officers mandated to serve and protect the community.

After yesterday’s oath-taking, the new police recruits will continue training for six more months at the Regional Training Center in Consolacion town, northern Cebu./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro