Alleged drug peddler falls

11:11 AM February 2nd, 2017

By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, February 2nd, 2017 11:11 AM
PDEA 7 spokesperson Earl Rallos presents the items confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City on Thursday. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

PDEA 7 spokesperson Earl Rallos presents the items confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City on Wednesday. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested an alleged drug peddler in a drug bust in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Wednesday evening.

Rolly Frasco did not resist arrest, said PDEA-7 spokesperson Earl Rallos.

Also arrested inside the alleged drug den were Locrisio Talisic, Romeo Patangan, Samia Sepulveda, and a 17-year-old girl.

Seized from them were packs of shabu amounting to P100,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, particularly for selling shabu, will be filed against Frasco. The other suspects will be charged for “visiting a drug den.”

