Alleged drug peddler falls

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested an alleged drug peddler in a drug bust in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Wednesday evening.

Rolly Frasco did not resist arrest, said PDEA-7 spokesperson Earl Rallos.

Also arrested inside the alleged drug den were Locrisio Talisic, Romeo Patangan, Samia Sepulveda, and a 17-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from them were packs of shabu amounting to P100,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, particularly for selling shabu, will be filed against Frasco. The other suspects will be charged for “visiting a drug den.”