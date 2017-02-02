‘Solidarity Run’ set Feb. 11

THE Youth Ministry Keepsake Association (YMKA) and the Saint John Baptist Catholic Church of Tabuelan have tied up for the staging of the “The Solidarity Run” slated February 11 at the Sumilon Road in Cebu Business Park, Cebu City.

Fr. Kipling Agravante, parish priest of Saint John Baptist Catholic Church, YMKA officials and race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running led the event’s launching earlier today.

“The church in Tabuelan which is the Saint John Baptist Catholic Church is currently undergoing expansion and renovation and its total cost would be around P2 to 3 million. That’s why we came up with the idea of staging a running event to raise funds. The run is also for the benefit of YMKA’s charitable livelihood and scholarship programs for its less fortunate members,” said Fr. Agravante.

The event will have three distances; the 10-kilometer, 5k and 3k with registration fees of P450, P400 and P350, respectively.

Aside from cash prizes, medals will be given to the finishers in the 10k and 5k categories

Registration is ongoing at RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu.