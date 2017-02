At least 67,300 senior citizens in Cebu City are set to receive P2,000 on Saturday, the first tranche of their 2017 cash aid.

Cebu Mayor Tomas Osmeña said distribution for mountain barangay residents will be done in their barangay halls while those in urban areas will be in the designated distribution centers.

Domingo Chaves, Office for Senior Citizen’s Affairs (OSCA) head, said city hall personnel will go to the houses of senior citizens who are bedridden to deliver the cash assistance to them.